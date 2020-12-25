Cold & Sunny Christmas!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clear for your Christmas evening with temperatures dipping into the lower 20s.
Winds will finally become calm overnight into you Saturday. For your Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will slowly climb back into the 40s and 50s under sunny skies.
Saturday will have plenty of sunshine for the afternoon to help us warm up into the middle to upper 40s. Sunday will be even warmer, with southerly winds gusting in addition to the sunshine. Rain will move in for your Monday, but more moderate rain will move in later in the week.
The next 10 days, and the last days of 2020 are looking mild with temperatures hovering near average.
