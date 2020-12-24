Travel safety during the pandemic, holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Last minute stragglers may soon be taking the red eye so they can be with their friends and family for Christmas.
Our crews spoke with local airport leaders to find out what precautions are in place to keep travelers safe.
Dr. Pam Hudson with Crestwood Medical Center reminded people to be cautious this holiday season earlier this week in a press conference.
“Double down on the masking and the distancing,” Dr. Hudson said. “Yes, I know it’s Christmas but what an awful gift to give if you gather and somebody gets sick.”
Those are precautions she recommends you follow to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
Jana Kuner with the Huntsville International Airport said they are taking the same measures and more.
“We worked not only as an airport, but with TSA who just installed new technology such as less touch points,” Kuner said. “We also work with the airlines with their programs to limit touchpoints, and we know middle seats are open on Delta. Things like that to keep passengers feeling very comfortable when they travel.”
The new technology Kuner referred to is the computed tomography scanner which was installed just a few weeks ago. With this scanner passengers do not need to remove electronics, food, or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage, according to airport leaders.
As for the number of travelers, Kuner said we can expect an official total after the holiday. From her observations there are a lot fewer now than this time last year.
“I will say if you are comparing this week in December to the first week in December we are definitely up comparing this month,” she said.
Kuner also said there’s hope on the horizon.
“For us we are just looking forward to a vaccine,” she said. “This step will make passengers feel even more comfortable to get back in the sky.”
