Shoals Red Kettle campaign surpass goal

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army’s red kettle donations are down across the nation, but as the campaign wrapped up, that wasn’t the case in the Shoals.
The Salvation Army of the Shoals’ mission this year is to “rescue Christmas” And they did just that through the Red Kettle Campaign!
The campaign has exceeded its $150,000 goal.
The campaign had two matches, one from an anonymous donor and one from the Salvation Army executive board.
They also had a virtual kettle which which raised closed to $14,000.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Money that’s raised supports many of the Salvation Army’s programs like providing meals for the homeless population, keeping up the Center of Hope shelter, and providing financial assistance for those in need.
Captain Benjamin Duel said its a true Christmas miracle.
“Its been a little overwhelming to see the generous support of the community. The salvation army is humbled because people put their faith in us and what we mean to the community and even in the hard times they still chose to give and to give generously,” Duel said.
