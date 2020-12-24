Rain and snow chances for Christmas Eve!

The heavier rain is already wrapping up this morning after heavy showers and storms over. The cold front has passed and the wind is picking up from the northwest this morning which will continue to drive in colder temperatures throughout the day. We will fall from the mid to upper 40s in some spots this morning down into the 20s by this evening. Wind gusts are going to make it feel even worse, gusting from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. That could lead to some afternoon wind chill values of 15 to 20 degrees. Rain should be done before noon today, but we could see a wintry mix or even some snow showers as we push into the afternoon. Accumulation isn’t likely for most communities, but we could see some areas of Morgan, Marshall, and Dekalb counties that see a grassy accumulation of a half inch. I do not expect to see any meaningful accumulation from any of the snow that falls. Some of the upper elevations of northeast Alabama and Middle Tennessee may see a quick dusting but a majority of the Valley will stay snowless.