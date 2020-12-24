Rain and snow chances for Christmas Eve!

Happy Christmas Eve! Grab an umbrella and a heavy coat because you will need it all out there today!
The heavier rain is already wrapping up this morning after heavy showers and storms over. The cold front has passed and the wind is picking up from the northwest this morning which will continue to drive in colder temperatures throughout the day. We will fall from the mid to upper 40s in some spots this morning down into the 20s by this evening. Wind gusts are going to make it feel even worse, gusting from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. That could lead to some afternoon wind chill values of 15 to 20 degrees. Rain should be done before noon today, but we could see a wintry mix or even some snow showers as we push into the afternoon. Accumulation isn’t likely for most communities, but we could see some areas of Morgan, Marshall, and Dekalb counties that see a grassy accumulation of a half inch. I do not expect to see any meaningful accumulation from any of the snow that falls. Some of the upper elevations of northeast Alabama and Middle Tennessee may see a quick dusting but a majority of the Valley will stay snowless.
The big deal will be the cold air that sets in overnight into Christmas Day. Morning temps will be into the low 20s, but wind chills will make the teens, maybe even single digits. Highs temperatures will stay into the low to mid 30s, which could make it the coldest Christmas in Huntsville the 2000s! If we stay at 36-degrees or colder it will go down as one of the top 10 coldest Christmas Days on record! A high of 33-degrees or colder will make it a top 5 coldest Christmas. From there we will warm a bit into the weekend with temperatures back near 50-degrees.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
