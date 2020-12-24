Rain and snow chances for Christmas Eve!

The big deal will be the cold air that sets in overnight into Christmas Day. Morning temps will be into the low 20s, but wind chills will make the teens, maybe even single digits. Highs temperatures will stay into the low to mid 30s, which could make it the coldest Christmas in Huntsville the 2000s! If we stay at 36-degrees or colder it will go down as one of the top 10 coldest Christmas Days on record!