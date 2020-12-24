Albertville woman killed, boyfriend in custody

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is dead and a man is in custody following an early Thursday morning shooting in Albertville.
Officers with the Albertville Police Department responded to the Mapco on Highway 431 at 1 a.m. Thursday where they met and questioned Tevin Hampton.
Officers then responded to Suntrace Apartments off West Main Street and discovered the body of Amanda Jean Hood. Investigators report Hood died of multiple gunshot wounds. Hampton was taken into custody and transported to Albertville City Jail.
A statement from police claims Hampton and Hood had been in a relationship for two years.
Detectives are working on obtaining a warrant for murder.
