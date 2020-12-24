Long time Decatur art teacher retires after 54 years

By Marian Accardi and WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 24, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 4:44 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A long time art teacher is calling it a career. Jackie Briscoe has been in the game for more than 50 years.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Briscoe started teaching art at age 20 when she took on the students of a friend who was moving away from Decatur. The teaching continued for more than a half-century.

She’s taught the children and grand children of some of her other students. Briscoe says COVID-19 is making it difficult to continue safely; however, she’s not done with art. Briscoe plans to continue painting and exhibiting her work across town.

