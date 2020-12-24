Local Infectious Disease Specialist has hope for future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Usually the days surrounding Christmas are times to gather with extended family, friends, and loved ones.
Although this holiday season is unlike any before, there is hope for a change in the near future and we have to focus on the bigger picture and hopefully some positivity soon to come.
Now that the vaccine is here, Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui says it crucial for the majority of the population to receive it.
But, with a new vaccine comes new fears.
Siddiqui was one of the people of Huntsville Hospital to get the vaccine herself.
She says its up to us to play our role in stopping the pandemic and that 70% of the population has to be vaccinated before we start to see a positive impact from it.
“In 6-8 weeks people will start developing immunity and we should start seeing a decline in the number of new cases or decline in the number of severely infected people,” Siddiqui said.
Siddiqui stresses that one can still be infected after the vaccine, but that it’s designed to make that infection much less severe.
“Once we start seeing the decline, it will tell us that yes the vaccine is working,” Siddiqui said.
Again, we all have to play an individual role in order to reduce the surge of this virus and as many people as possible should be vaccinated in order to go back to somewhat normal.
This way, we can enjoy more Christmas’s to come.
