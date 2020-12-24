Leaders with Downtown Rescue Mission prepare to feed the homeless over the holiday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Downtown Rescue Mission are turning to the community to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas.
President, Keith Overholt said due to the pandemic the need for help has increased.
The non-profit is asking for non-perishable goods and monetary donations to help the community not only over the holiday but also beyond.
Overholt said the group plans to have banquet meals on both Christmas Eve and Christmas for those who may go without daily meals.
Overholt said the generous support from the community is the reason they have always been able to help so many people.
“If it wasn’t for the community that we have there would be people here that would go hungry,” Overholt said. “I mean that’s the essential thing in your life if you don’t have food everything else just starts to go away.”
The organization also houses an average of 275 guests a night, according to their website.
