Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home plans for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 4,400 Alabamians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That’s within two weeks of the state receiving shipments.
In just five days residents and staff at the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home will have their turn to roll up the sleeves.
On Tuesday, a group from Walgreens will set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The workers will give the shots to residents and staff and then report back to the health department.
Annette Parker with the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home says they sent out consent forms to all of the residents and families.
The majority of those have been returned with a yes.
There are 48 residents at the nursing home.
Parker tells me she’s grateful none of them are COVID positive right now.
However, the vaccine will bring a peace of mind for many of them.
“I think everybody’s a little nervous about it, but excited that we finally got a vaccine. I think most of them that are cognitive enough, they’re pretty excited too. They’re ready to see their families.,” Parker said.
Other nursing homes in the Valley won’t be far behind.
Mitchell Hollingsworth in Florence will have a vaccination clinic the very next day on Dec. 30th.
