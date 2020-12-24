How to stay safe this Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas Eve is here and many of us are choosing to limit contact with family and friends with COVID-19 hitting all time highs in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
It’s not what anyone wants to hear, but the best way to stay safe this holiday is to just stay home.
Many people just aren’t going to do that, so the second best thing is to keep your gatherings small and with immediate close family.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui from Huntsville Hospital says her biggest fear right now is that doctors are still treating the spike in patients from Thanksgiving, and now Christmas will potentially add on top of that.
Siddiqui warns that we could get close to a scenario already happening in bigger states - overwhelmed doctors having to chose which patients get put on a ventilator and which do not.
“Use your past Christmas memories to bridge this year so that we can all be together next year with our family and friends sound and safe,” Siddiqui said.
If you are going to travel to see people outside of your household this Christmas, it is best to gather in a large room with masks on.
“Safety is the biggest tool that we should improvise right now. If you’re not going to be careful, God forbid we may lose some of our family members and we don’t want to remember that during the next Christmas time,” Siddiqui said.
After a gathering, quarantine. Stay away from older people and others in high risk categories.
If we can minimize the surge following this holiday, there is so much hope for things to be back to somewhat normal soon.
