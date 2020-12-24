Food Bank of North Alabama works to make sure nobody goes hungry this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Food Bank of North Alabama is on a mission to make sure no one in need goes hungry this year.
Due to hardships from the pandemic, leaders said they’ve seen a significant increase of those in need.
The food bank’s Executive Director, Shirley Schofield, said after having to shut down during the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19, they’ve luckily made up almost all of their missed food distribution.
She said this is something that wouldn’t have been possible without help from the community.
And she said the generosity hasn’t stopped there.
“This woman came in who brought her third car load of food,” Schofield said. “She just had a holiday light display and as people came in to see the lights they dropped food in a bin she had set out there. Just things like that, neighborhoods coming together, families that decided they weren’t going to do Christmas this year and instead were going to pool that money and send it to the food bank.”
Schofield said so far they’ve distributed over one million pounds of food this month, and it’s not over yet.
