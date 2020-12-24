Decatur Police arrest three men in connection to November shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three men were arrested following a shooting in Decatur apartment homes in November.
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the Decatur Place Apartments after gunshots were reported in the area. Officers found shots fired at six occupied apartments, one unoccupied apartment and 11 unoccupied vehicles.
Through further investigation, Decatur Police identified Cordarrel Nicholas, Kenneth Nicholas and Antonio Anderson as the three men involved in the shooting. A statement from police claims that Cordarrel Nicholas was arrested on December 22 while Kenneth Nicholas and Anderson were arrested December 23.
WAFF is told all three suspects were charged with 11 counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle, six counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling.
According to police officials, all suspects were taken to the Morgan County Jail, with bond set at $90,000 each.
The incident remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.
