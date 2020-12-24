Decatur councilman recommends proposal for food truck operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New city leaders in Decatur are continuing to push forward with plans to make it easier for food trucks to set up shop around the city.
Current regulations say trucks can only open during special events. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the new proposal would mirror the one in Huntsville, giving the owners more freedom.
The previous city council was hesitant to change policies, saying they worried it would harm brick and mortar restaurants.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.