Decatur councilman recommends proposal for food truck operations

Decatur councilman recommends proposal for food truck operations
By Bayne Hughes and WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 4:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New city leaders in Decatur are continuing to push forward with plans to make it easier for food trucks to set up shop around the city.

Current regulations say trucks can only open during special events. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the new proposal would mirror the one in Huntsville, giving the owners more freedom.

The previous city council was hesitant to change policies, saying they worried it would harm brick and mortar restaurants.

Read the full story from our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.