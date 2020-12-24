Crime of the Week: Stolen items straight form the car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a classic crime, just opening a car door and taking what’s inside.
Huntsville police investigators say a man shopping at the University Drive Walmart on Nov. 6th returned to his car to find several items stolen.
A cell phone, a checkbook and $100 were reported taken.
Later on, an ATM surveillance camera at a Redstone Federal Credit Union captured a photo of a man depositing checks from the victim’s checkbook.
Do you recognize this man? If so, you could be earning some extra holiday cash.
