Area Day centers serving meals to homeless, those in need on Christmas

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - We know Christmas will be cold, and volunteers in Florence will be working Friday to serve hot meals to those in need.
This time last year Pete Chevalier’s life looked completely different.
“I was homeless also a year ago,” Chevalier said.
Now, he is the lead volunteer at Crossroads Community Center in downtown Florence, the place that helped him get back on his feet.
This year he will be serving food at the centers annual Christmas Day luncheon for the homeless and those in need.
He said his reason of giving back: “Because it’s always paying it forward,” Chevalier said.
Ninety percent of the people Crossroads serves are homeless, but they aren’t turning away anyone who needs a hot meal.
Just a few blocks away, Room at the Table of the Shoals will also be serving the homeless a hot meal on Christmas.
Krista Manchester said this is a way to provide holiday cheer, while providing for the most basic of human needs.
“So we try very hard to first of all be sensitive. We don’t want to shove it in their face of what their missing, but also to show that they are loved,” Manchester said.
And while the community is coming together to make sure everyone feels joy this holiday season she has one reminder.
“There’s so much generosity during the month of December, which is amazing, but January comes and people are still hungry and I think we have to remember you know it feels warm and fuzzy to do Christmas, but then people are still hungry in January and February,” Manchester said.
The Crossroads luncheon is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Prior to the meal, shower facilities will be available as well as supplies, beginning at 9 a.m.
Room at the Table’s Christmas dinner is at 4 p.m.
