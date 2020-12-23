Windy, rainy today with rain and snow for Christmas Eve!

Clouds picked up through the overnight and early hours this morning and get used to them because they’ll be with us much of the next 48 hours. Temperatures this morning are ranging from themid 30sto the low to mid 40s and we will stay warm into the afternoon. Wind will be breezy from the south southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. By this afternoon we may see a few showers, but the rain chances will pick up as we move into the evening with the cold front moving through. Temperatures will plummet as the showers and cold front pass early Thursday, dropping from the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon, into the 30s by Thursday afternoon. This may lead to a wintry mix later in the day on Thursday if the cold comes in while there are still areas of precipitation. Rain totals will be between 1 to 1.5 inches, with the heaviest likely to the east of I-65.