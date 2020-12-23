Using winter break as a mental reset

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students, school staff, and parents alike have all felt the stress of 2020 in the classroom.
Now that winter break is here, taking this time to recharge is crucial for everyone.
This year has caused a major increase in anxieties and now is the time for everyone to use this break as a mental reset.
Supervisor of Student Services for Madison County Schools Keith Trawick says students working remotely especially have had their stress go up not being able to see their teachers and friends face to face.
There have been reports of grades slipping all across the country.
Madison County School students have 2 weeks after the holiday break to really take a look at where their grades are and see what they can do to pull them up.
“They’ve been working extremely hard from home and the kids that are on campus have been working extremely hard too to try and maintain that balance of all the different things they’ve got going on,” Trawick said.
Trawick wants students to know that the teachers are there to help.
“For the ones that may struggle, our teachers are still there for them. Even if they’re working remotely our teachers are still there for them to contact everyday,” Trawick said.
It is more important now than ever for parents to be involved with their students learning.
Trawick says parents should use this break to have a conversation with their kids about their learning experience in general and how to reach their full potential.
One tool parents should highly encourage for their kids is the Rhythm app.
Madison County students can log into the app through their single sign on through Clever.
“They can go on and just take a quick 90 second survey and tell us how they’re feeling emotionally, how their body is feeling for the day, what their energy level is like, if they’re feeling focused for the day,” Trawick said.
Students click on the appropriate emoji for that day on the app.
“It gives us a 30 thousand foot view of what each school is looking like,” Trawick said.
Using this app will help staff and parents alike really take a look at how their kids are feeling and be more aware of this is 2021.
