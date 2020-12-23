Russellville Police officers pull several motiotirsts over for Christmas surprise

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers in Russellville were pulling people over on the roads today, but not for disobeying any traffic laws.
Officers said they wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer among their community.
So, officers were on the lookout for motorists obeying all traffic laws and rules of the road, and then pulled them over. But instead of getting a dreaded ticket, these drivers received a gift certificate!
Officers surprised drivers with gift cards to wish them a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
It’s safe to say that is a much better gift than a traffic ticket.
