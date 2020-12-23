Remembering Yaritza Ramos

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Family and friends are remembering a nine-year-old girl who died after she was tragically hit by a car in Russellville last week.
“Always happy, smiling, and also loving school. Absolutely loved school,” Freddy Ramos Lopez said.
That’s how Ramos Lopez described his daughter, Yaritza Ramos.
Ramos was hit by a vehicle and died from her injuries Friday night in Russellville.
Her family, teachers, and community members gathered together to remember her vibrant life at a memorial service Wednesday.
“She thought I was funny and I thought she was funny so that helped and we kind of just joked around with each other,” her teacher, Courtney Green, said.
Green said Ramos was blossoming in school.
“She was just a little sponge, I say because she was just soaking it all in and she was just very loving and had just worked very hard all year,” Green said.
Green said Ramos’ classmates are struggling with the loss.
“They are hurting, we are all hurting,” Green said.
Through the pain and grief, the community united to raise more than $10,000 within seven hours through a GoFundMe campaign.
The money will pay for Ramos’s funeral and the costs associated with having her body transferred back to their former home in Guatemala.
Her father said he’s grateful
“I am so very thankful for all of the amazing help I got. I could have never done this by myself,” Ramos Lopez said.
Though it’s tragic circumstances, the community is rallying together.
