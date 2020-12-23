Redstone Arsenal still in the fight for home of Space Command Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “First class,” That’s how Pentagon officials described Governor Ivey’s pitch on why Alabama should become the new home of Space Command Headquarters.
Right now Redstone Arsenal is in a tough competition with five other sites for the landing spot.
Alabama made it from 24 states down to the final six.
And Governor Ivey is urging Pentagon officials to pick north Alabama as its winner.
Capability, capacity, community and cost: The Redstone Regional Alliance states it has all the components of these four c’s to be the best choice for the Space Command Center.
Tuesday night Governor Ivey took to Twitter to announce a successful call with Pentagon officials.
Mayor Tommy Battle was also on the call. He says he thinks the pentagon officials are impressed by the Rocket City.
“We present a very good case. Our case is very good to be able to take care of Space Command, to provide what they need, the expertise that is necessary,” Battle said.
Battle says people pushing for Huntsville made it clear; North Alabama is ready for the challenge.
“We moved the Aviation Command in 95, we moved Army Material Command in 2005, we are right now moving a command out of the FBI to this area. So it’s not our first time showing expertise moving commands.”
So why does the Redstone Regional Alliance believe in the arsenal?
Huntsville leaders tell me it is clearly the least expensive choice.
The group also boasts the area’s pool of qualified and highly educated workers, a low cost of living, closeness to hundreds of government defense and aerospace contractors and much more.
