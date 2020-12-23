Rain and storms move in overnight; Wintry mix Thursday morning

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through Noon Thursday, winds will be sustained between 15-30 mph with occasional wind gusts near 40 mph. Widespread, soaking rain will move in overnight with isolated thunderstorms, most locations should see close to an inch of rainfall. A more complex forecast lies ahead for Thursday with rain showers turning into a wintry mix or even light snow through the morning into the afternoon, temps will fall through the day with gusty NW winds.