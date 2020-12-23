Rain and storms move in overnight; Wintry mix Thursday morning

Rain showers will continue to develop this evening ahead of a cold front moving in from the west.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through Noon Thursday, winds will be sustained between 15-30 mph with occasional wind gusts near 40 mph. Widespread, soaking rain will move in overnight with isolated thunderstorms, most locations should see close to an inch of rainfall. A more complex forecast lies ahead for Thursday with rain showers turning into a wintry mix or even light snow through the morning into the afternoon, temps will fall through the day with gusty NW winds.
A light dusting of snow may be possible in some spots through Thursday evening. A blast or Arctic air will surge in for Christmas morning with wind chill values in the teens to start the day! Christmas Day will be sunny but cold with high temperatures only in the low to middle 30s.
The weekend is looking a touch warmer with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s, there is a slight chance of showers for Sunday evening. The weather pattern remains cooler and fairly unsettled leading up to New Year’s Day.
