Former Jackson County Chairman addresses surveillance investigation; claims resignation due to health issues

Regarding the issue that has been brought forward regarding the cameras at the Courthouse, I wanted to clarify some of the information that is being discussed. After the shooting took place at the Courthouse the commission started looking at our camera system and what areas were not covered. As Chairman, I directed new cameras to be installed inside and outside of the courthouse in an effort to enhance safety. I did not consult the other Commissioners on where to place the cameras. No cameras were ever intended for purposes other than observance of command areas.