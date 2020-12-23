Former Jackson County Chairman addresses surveillance investigation; claims resignation due to health issues

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The former Jackson County Commission Chairman, Tim Guffey, released a statement Wednesday regarding cameras that were placed around the Jackson County Courthouse.
Guffey stepped down from his role on Dec. 22nd.
While no explanation was given on his resignation, it came just days after an investigation into possible illegal surveillance of county commissioners was confirmed.
Guffey’s statement says the cameras were added as a precaution following a shooting at the courthouse.
He says the cameras were not quote “intended for purposes other than observance of command areas.”
Guffey says he can’t release any more information because the investigation is ongoing.
Read the full statement from Guffey below:
“I want to say that it has been an honor serving the people of Jackson County over the past 8 years. While it has been very rewarding at times there have also been many difficulties. Throughout however I have done my best to work to improve Jackson County. With regret however, due to health reasons, I have decided to resign my position as Chairman of the Jackson County Commission. I trust the commission to handle the transition to a new chairman with professionalism.
Regarding the issue that has been brought forward regarding the cameras at the Courthouse, I wanted to clarify some of the information that is being discussed. After the shooting took place at the Courthouse the commission started looking at our camera system and what areas were not covered. As Chairman, I directed new cameras to be installed inside and outside of the courthouse in an effort to enhance safety. I did not consult the other Commissioners on where to place the cameras. No cameras were ever intended for purposes other than observance of command areas.
I am sorry about the confusion but only the well being of our employees and citizens were my reasons for their placement. I cannot say more due to the ongoing investigation I do trust that The commission will share information as they can to clear these concerns. I pray that the commission continues to work for the betterment of our county and thank you for the opportunity to serve.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.