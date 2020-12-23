CDC seeks symptom checks on new COVID-19 vaccine app

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines roll out in the coming weeks, the CDC is asking recipients to download an app to learn how the vaccine affects people after getting it.
If UAB physician Dr. Joy Henningsen were to experience any side-effects, she can report them straight to the CDC through their app V-Safe.
“I get a text message, it tells me hey, how are you feeling, click a bunch of check boxes and I am helping society by providing data to the CDC to let them know how I’m doing post-vaccine,” she said.
Dr. Henningsen received her first dose last week and hasn’t reported any side-effects.
“I just worked out an hour ago, I am off today for the holidays and I feel fantastic and exercised,” said Dr. Henningsen.
While you do need to download and register to use the V-Safe app, it keeps your information confidential.
It’s not just for medical professionals, either. As more vaccinations are administered, the CDC hopes more people opt in.
“Everybody is encouraged to sign up for the app, it’s extremely helpful to scientists and physicians working with scientists to have as much information as possible,” said Dr. Joy Henningsen.
The app is free on any smartphone.
When you get the vaccine, your healthcare provider will give you a form with details about the V-Safe app to download.
