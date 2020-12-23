ADPH leaders announce one person went into anaphylaxis after vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health leaders recently learned someone who got the Pfizer vaccine at the Decatur Morgan Hospital had a severe allergic reaction on Tuesday.
The reaction occurred several minutes after getting the Pfizer vaccine at the Decatur Morgan Hospital, and while under post vaccine observation someone went into anaphylaxis, according to health experts.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said there’s a protocol in place that starts before the needle even goes into the arm.
“It was our understanding that the person had a previous history of anaphylaxis to biologicals,” Dr. Landers said.
After a risk assessment, ADPH leaders said that person decided to proceed with the vaccination.
“There is a prescreening for the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Landers said. “So again persons go through the prescreening and look at any indication of a contraindication or a precaution.”
That protocol doesn’t end there.
“Any person who takes COVID-19 vaccine has to be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes depending on their history,” she said.
Local doctor Dr. Ingrid Roig Rojas said with the COVID vaccine, you won’t know for sure if you will have an anaphylactic reaction to it until after it’s administered.
“Anaphylactic reactions are rare but they happen in all vaccines, and every single vaccine has a percentage of people who will be allergic to them,” Dr. Roig Rojas said.
As for the immunity effects that is less without the second dose.
“With only that one dose you will only get a little immunity, not the full 95 percent,” Dr. Roig Rojas said. “Of course if you have an anaphylactic reaction to the first one you are not going to get the second one.”
As of Wednesday morning ADPH leaders said so far more than 15,200 doses were administered throughout the state, and nationwide reportedly six people have had anaphylaxis.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.