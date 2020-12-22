Seasonably cool and clear to start with more warmth & sun this afternoon

It will be quiet to start Wednesday, but by the afternoon and evening our next weather maker will roll in bringing some periods of heavy rain and storms. These showers and storms will be predominately overnight Wednesday into Thursday with the rain lingering into Thursday morning and midday. Wind will be breezy as the system rolls in, gusting from the south southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will plummet, as the showers and cold front pass early Thursday, dropping from the upper 50s Wednesday, into the 30s by Thursday afternoon. This could lead to a wintry mix later in the day on Thursday if there are still some areas of precipitation lingering. However, I do not expect to see any meaningful accumulation from any of the snow that falls. Some of the upper elevations may see a quick dusting at this point, but most communities won’t. While that is the case, we may still have some snow flurries for Christmas day as temperatures will be very chilly. Highs on Friday will stay into the low 30s!