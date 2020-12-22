Mitchell Hollingsworth nursing home in Florence prepares for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -Some of the most vulnerable Alabamians to COVID-19 will be getting vaccinated soon.
Brian Scheri with Mitchell Hollingsworth nursing home tells us he’s expecting Walgreens to show up at their facility next Wednesday to set up a COVID vaccine clinic.
Scheri says workers with Walgreens will be giving the shots, and reporting back all the data to the state health department.
He says the workers will go to individual rooms to give the vaccine to residents who are in quarantine.
Everyone else will meet in a central location of the nursing home to get theirs.
Scheri says there are around 160 people living at Mitchell Hollingworth.
Of that, 32 residents are positive for COVID-19 right now.
Scheri says they started sending out consent forms to family, residents and staff several weeks ago.
And so far no one has declined getting the shot.
“We received the consent forms back, I received several positive and excited type verbiage on the email from family members who are excited about this,” Scheri said.
Most nursing homes can expect to begin vaccination sometime after Christmas.
Scheri says they will be doing theirs on the 30th, as long as Walgreens receives its allotted shipment on time.
