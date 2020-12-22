Jackson County Commission Chairman resigns

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County Chairman resigned Tuesday afternoon.
Chairman Tim Guffey submitted a letter of resignation and the commission voted to accept that resignation at a special meeting called Tuesday afternoon.
Vice-Chairman Jason Venable, who represents District 2, will now act as interim chair.
Although the circumstance regarding the resignation was not discussed, this meeting comes one day after commissioners confirmed an investigation in connection to inappropriate surveillance of a Jackson County employee.
Gov. Ivey will need to appoint an official replacement for Guffey.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.