Huntsville City School students will begin 2021 with staggered schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While students enjoy their winter break free of school work right now, they will return to a staggered schedule when the doors open back up in January.
Traditional Students
School officials say as a precautionary health measure, traditional students will be on a staggered schedule upon returning, Jan. 4th - Jan. 8th.
Cohort A will be on campuses Monday, Jan. 4th - Wednesday, Jan. 6th.
Cohort A will engage in remote learning Thursday, Jan. 7th and Friday, Jan. 8th.
Cohort B will engage in remote learning Monday, Jan. 4th - Wednesday, Jan. 6th.
Cohort B will be on campuses Thursday, Jan. 7th and Friday, Jan. 8th.
Families should contact their student’s school with any questions or reminders about cohort assignments.
Huntsville Virtual Academy Students
HVA students will resume instruction on Monday, Jan. 4th.
Officials with the school system say the HCS Preventative Measures Team will continue to evaluate conditions and communicate any updates during the winter holiday break.
Additionally, HCS wants to remind families to follow recommended health protocols during the winter holidays including practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask.
