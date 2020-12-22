Help for domestic abuse victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey just awarded $4.18 million to help assist domestic violence victims in north and central Alabama.
That money is going to eight agencies.
In a press release, Governor Ivey said domestic violence and sexual assault victims deserve access to professionals in a timely manner.
She commends these agencies for helping victims who often times have nowhere else to turn.
WAFF spoke to one of the agencies that will be getting the help.
Veleda Davis with AshaKiran A Ray of Hope said during the holiday season this kind of help is so needed.
“AshaKiran recognizes that the signs of trauma manifests in different ways such as depression,” Davis said. “It is indeed increased during the holidays.”
That agency is getting $523,000.
