First Baptist Church Huntsville to temporarily suspend in-person worship after holiday services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First Baptist Church Huntsville will temporarily stop in-person worship services after the New Year.
Pastor Travis Collins announced Tuesday the church plans to move away from in-person worship and Sunday School beginning on January 3, 2021.
Christmas Eve services and worship services on December 27 will go on in-person as scheduled. According to Pastor Collins, the church will hold nine services on Christmas Eve. At least six of those services will be conducted outside in Big Spring Park to allow for social distancing.
Office staff will be working on staggered schedules to keep the church office open. Kids and Student ministers will reach out directly to those groups about their activities outside of Sunday mornings.
Pastor Collins released the following details on the timetable of returning to in-person worship:
So, how will we decide when it’s time to return to in-person worship and Sunday School?
1. We are going to await the completion of the installation of our UV lights. Those lights, soon to be installed in our building’s ventilation system, will kill the virus and other germs passing through the system, thus providing us another line of defense against illness. We’ve been on a waiting list for those lights for a while, but anticipate the UV lights will be installed no later than the end of January.
2. We are going to watch the COVID trends in Madison County. The Decision-Making Team will meet again on January 18 to re-evaluate our status.
