Fighting Hunger with Blessing Bags in Marshall County

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of school alumni and friends in Marshall County are working to ensure 275 children are getting the nourishment and necessities they may not always have access to.
The Blessing Bags program was created for students at Kate Duncan Smith DAR School in the Federal Free and Reduced Meal Program.
Every $100 raised covers one child for one year.
The Blessing Bags program sends food packs home with students on Fridays which include food items like granola bars, peanut butter, tuna, crackers and more.
Additionally, a Patriot Pantry is located in each school and offers ready-to-eat snacks for children to access during the school day.
These pantries are stocked with small personal items and toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrush, soap, hair ties, socks, hand sanitizer, lip balm, etc. This allows students to discreetly take things they need without having to ask for assistance.
Recently, Marshall county has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama.
COVID-19 may not impact children as much as it impacts adults with pre-existing conditions; however, hunger is a continued challenge impacting children, more so during this past year.
You can help students in Marshall County fight hunger by donating to the Blessing Bags campaign.
For more information, or to donate, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/22n7/Blessings-Bags---Fighting-Hunger-Together
