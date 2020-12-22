COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,161 new confirmed cases on Wednesday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated December 23 at 8:47 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 271,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 63,069 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 3,161 new confirmed cases added Wednesday. There have been 4,023 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 31,305 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,527 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 183,625 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED DECEMBER 23

COUNTY DECEMBER 23 CASES (10 a.m.) DECEMBER 22 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 3,218 3,158 +60
Cullman 4,712 4,641 +71
DeKalb 5,824 5,729 +95
Franklin 2,718 2,693 +25
Jackson 4,274 4,227 +47
Lauderdale 3,922 3,837 +85
Lawrence 1,570 1,542 +28
Limestone 5,602 5,538 +64
Madison 18,343 18,093 +250
Marshall 7,690 7,565 +125
Morgan 8,525 8,449 +76

