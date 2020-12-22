Cloudy, breezy & late rain showers Wednesday

Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening with overnight lows temperatures falling into the middle 50s, increasing wind speeds overnight will prevent any fog development.
Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast for Wednesday with strong winds gusting over 25 miles per hour, highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in ;late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with locally heavy rainfall and lightning being the primary concerns, however a stronger storm or two can produce some strong straight line winds.
Cold air will surge in from the north for Thursday afternoon leaving a window for a brief wintry mix or even some light snow, chances of seeing any accumulation are still very low but some higher elevations could see a possible dusting. Winds stay strong our of the north as skies clear out Thursday night, the wind chill on Christmas morning could be in the single digits! Christmas Day will be sunny but cold with highs temperatures in the middle 30s.
The weekend is only slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s, there is a slight chance of rain showers on Sunday.
