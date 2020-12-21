Deputies arrest woman using juvenile to sneak drugs into Lawrence County Jail

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is facing multiple charges after deputies say she was using a minor in attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into the Lawrence County Jail.
Brittney Jo Perry, 30 of Russellville, was arrested Monday afternoon after a corrections officer at the Lawrence County Jail was monitoring security surveillance cameras and noticed suspicious behavior from a minor placing trash in a garbage can located inside of the jail.
Other staff members were alerted about the suspicious activity and further investigation led to Perry’s arrest.
Investigators seized 3.4 grams of ICE/meth and 16.4 grams of synthetic marijuana.
Brittney Jo Perry was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges:
- Promoting Prison Contraband
- Distribution of a Controlled Substance (ICE/Methamphetamine)
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor
- Chemical Endangerment of a child (x-3) (3 children under the age of 12 were with her at the time of the offense)
Deputies say the juvenile was an unwitting participant.
This is an ongoing investigation and other persons may be charged at a later date.
