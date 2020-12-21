Warm start to the Winter Season

It’s the first official day of winter and we are starting the season off right with highs in the upper 50s for your afternoon.
Mostly sunny for your Monday with some gusty southern winds to keep us warm throughout the day. Pleasant for not only your Monday, but we continue in the upper 50s going into your Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Not as much sunshine is expected for your Wednesday, with rain moving in for the evening.
Starting on Thursday, temperatures take a hit, and drop into the middle 40s as a front moves through. Rain will continue from Wednesday, through your Thursday, and eventually taper off in the early morning hours of your Christmas Day.
Your Christmas forecast is looking cold and dry for the afternoon with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s.
The extended forecast is looking rainy, with showers not only this week, but going into next Monday as well.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.