Two suspects arrested in connection to Florence assault

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after Police say an assault took place in Florence on December 18th.
The Florence Police Department Investigation Division and Florence Police Officers responded to a call Friday afternoon after they received a report about a male being assaulted.
Officers say the victim then directed them to an address on Virginia Ave., where he says the assault took place.
James Allison and Tara Phillips were arrested in connection to the assault.
Police arrested and charged both with assault in the 2nd degree and unlawful imprisonment in 2nd degree. They were both taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Allison was released on a $2,700 bond while Phillips is still in custody under a $2,700 bond.
Details on the alleged assault have not been released at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates both online and on-air.
