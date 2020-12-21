Tiffin Motorhomes joins THOR industries family

No immediate changes will be made to the locations of where Tiffin’s vehicles are currently manufactured or distributed. Our Tiffin headquarters will remain in Red Bay, Alabama, and our additional manufacturing facilities in Winfield, Alabama, and in Belmont and Burnsville, Mississippi, will remain open and operational. As we grow through our partnership with THOR Industries, we may eventually need to expand Tiffin’s manufacturing capacity, and so over time, we may potentially open additional facilities. We also hope to continue growing our relationships with dealers and to offer Tiffin motorhomes in new locations.