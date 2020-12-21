Tennessee Vols to no longer play in final bowl game due to COVID-19

TENNESSEE (WAFF) - The Tennessee Volunteers will no longer play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl due to COVID-19.
Officials made the announcement on the football team’s Twitter page Monday afternoon.
The Vols were scheduled to play West Virginia on December 31st in the Memphis bowl game.
Due to rising positive cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes and staff, school leaders and health officials made the decision to postpone all team activities.
It has not yet been released rather the Liberty Bowl will schedule a new team to play or not.
