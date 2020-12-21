Rainsville woman arrested for puppy scam on Facebook

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rainsville Police Department arrested a woman they have been trying to locate for months for facilitating a puppy scam on Facebook.
According to Dekalb County Sheriff’s office a Facebook account with the name Samantha Allen was allegedly running the page. A complaint was made earlier this month that someone was advertising puppies for sale that would require a $250 deposit.
The woman would allegedly set up a meeting place to get the $250 deposit and promised the puppy at a later date. After receiving the money, the fake account was deleted.
WAFF is told after months of searching for the individual running the fake page, they identified Sabrina Gabriell Esloon, age 28, as the owner of the page. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked closely with other agencies trying to locate Esloon.
Deputies say Rainsville Police Department encountered Esloon entering a store in Rainsville where she was detained until DCSO could arrive.
Esloon was charged with 4th degree theft of property.
