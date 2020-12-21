Lockheed Martin announces plans to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two major aerospace players with locations right here in north Alabama are about to merge.
Sunday night we learned Lockheed Martin plans to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for $5 billion.
Back in August 48′s Liz Hurley sat down with the vice president of Lockheed Martin. He said the company was running out of space at its Huntsville location quickly.
The president and CEO of Lockheed Martin says the company will welcome the team working at Aerojet Rocketdyne.
And the companies have worked together before.
Lockheed has already been using Rocketdyne’s propulsion systems in its supply chain.
But, what will this mean exactly for employees here in Huntsville, with these two companies just 2 and a half miles apart in Research Park and a new facility under construction in Courtland?
We’ve reached out to both companies for more information on that, and we plan on aggressively tracking down answers for you.
