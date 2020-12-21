Limestone County car versus train crash under investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A car versus train accident is under investigation in Limestone County on Sunday.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a CSX train occurred at 9:25 p.m. on December 20.
A 1987 Lincoln Continental was left unoccupied on the tracks on Elkton Road near Wales Road. The unoccupied vehicle was struck by the train before bursting into flames.
Two unidentified males were seen walking away from the vehicle prior to the crash but have not been located. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Nothing further is available as the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
