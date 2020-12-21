Inmates serving for rape, murder die from COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two inmates who committed crimes in north Alabama have now died from COVID-19.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Larry Gene Knight, 72, was serving a life sentence for murder out of Marshall County at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.
He passed away on December 12th.
Knight was housed in St. Clair’s infirmary for ongoing treatment of his end-stage, preexisting medical conditions. Knight remained under the care of the infirmary until his passing.
The full autopsy report concluded that he was COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.
Danny Charles Cunningham, 68, was serving a 20-year sentence for sexual abuse and a 25-year sentence for rape out of Morgan County at the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed.
He passed away on December 21st.
Cunningham was being housed in the infirmary for multiple chronic preexisting medical conditions. He was transferred to a local hospital on December 5th after exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Upon admission, Cunningham was tested for the disease and returned a positive test result. He remained under the care of the local hospital until his passing.
