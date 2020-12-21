Huntsville Sports Commission announces Mark Russell as Executive Director

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Sports Commission announced Mark Russell as its new Executive Director.
The Huntsville Sports Commission said Russell is a Huntsville native and long-time sports advocate with significant leadership experience. A 1981 Huntsville High School graduate, Russell played high school football and served as a captain for the team. He went on to continue his education at Auburn University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
“The search committee and our Board of Directors were committed to a thorough search for a new Executive Director,” said David Nast, Huntsville Sports Commission Board Chairman. “The open position received interest from sports tourism professionals locally and across the country. Mark Russell has the skills and experience we were looking for and we’re pleased to have him lead the Sports Commission.”
WAFF is told Russell has shown a passion and love for sports over the years. They said you can also catch him on 97.7 ESPN every Saturday morning as a co-host of the Varsity Partners Radio Show.
“I am honored to have been selected as the new Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director,” said Russell. “The HSC has had great momentum and success over the years, and I look forward to adding to that success.”
The City of Huntsville recently honored him for his parks and recreation advocacy by naming its newest recreation facility the Mark Russell Recreation Center.
