Huntsville City Schools issues cyber attack update on Monday

If you believe you may be one of the individuals impacted by the cybersecurity incident, please remain vigilant, watching for instances of fraud or identity theft over the next 12 to 24 months by reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports. You may obtain a free copy of your credit report once every 12 months from each of the three nationwide credit reporting agencies. To order your free annual credit report, please visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.