Highlands Medical Center receives life saving LUCAS device for first responders

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - New, life-saving devices, are now in the hands of first responders in Jackson County.
CaresAct funding routed to Alabama has paid for eight new, automatic chest compression systems.
Highlands Medical Center EMS Director Matthew Wes said $120,000 was spent on the new LUCAS devices.
“It replaces our old manual CPR with an automated version of it, so it’s a lot safer for us,” said Wes.
Due to COVID and increase in cases, Wes said the LUCAS devices will serve as an added safety measure to protect first responders.
“It’s helping us a lot in regard to it keeping our responders away from the patients. It keeps the responder a lot safer of not having to stand up, work in a moving vehicle and just being so close to the patients and having all the air droplets in their face,” said Wes.
Most importantly, Wes said the new devices will come in handy when responding to emergencies in rural areas.
“We have places where our normal transport time is going to be 30 minutes minimum to the closest hospital. The battery life on the LUCAS devices is 45 minutes, so this allows us to continue that care on the way to the hospital,” said Wes.
Wes said all staff have been properly trained and every ambulance is equipped with the new devices.
Scottsboro, Stevenson and Skyline fire departments also received the new automated CPR devices for their departments.
