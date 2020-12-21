Health officials and community members express holiday travel concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Families across the Tennessee Valley are still debating plans for Christmas.
Christmas will look different this year for most people.
That’s the message from Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers.
He said positive cases have doubled since the beginning of December and he believes we’ll see another increase after Christmas.
“I’ve got a small family and we don’t engage with other family members unless it’s through electronic means right now. We’re not going to visit all of our family at Christmas, it’s just too risky,” said Spillers.
William Cook agrees.
His family changed how they’ll celebrate this holiday season.
“Well, we’ve scaled back on family gatherings and things we use to do around our employers. Of course, we wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and try to avoid large crowds,” said Cook.
With cases on the rise, Cook said he’s concerned about government restrictions and the impact it could have.
“I don’t want the government to get to the point where it hurts more people economically because I think it could do more damage that way than the virus could potentially,” said Cook.
Right now, there are more than 19, 000 positive cases in Madison County.
Spillers said he wants everyone to follow CDC guidelines and stay away from large gatherings. Reporting in
