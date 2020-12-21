Gov. Kay Ivey, top state health officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre received the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.
Donna Pugh, a registered nurse at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, administered the vaccines.
The state officials joined medical workers and nursing home residents in the first phase of the rollout of vaccines.
After receiving the vaccine, the governor stressed the importance of it.
“Dr. Harris and Dr. McIntyre want to send a clear and strong message to all Alabamians that we can have confidence in this vaccine and its effectiveness,” Ivey said. “And I want to assure people that it’s a safe thing to do and if everybody will take this vaccine voluntarily, we’ll have good strong immunity and it’ll stop this COVID-19.”
As of Friday, 4,489 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the state, according to ADPH. The vaccines started arriving at 15 hospitals in the state one week ago.
Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were expected to start arriving in Alabama Monday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.