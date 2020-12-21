Foggy start for some as Winter begins today!

It will be quiet on Tuesday but by Wednesday afternoon and evening our next weather maker will roll in bringing some periods of heavy rain and storms. These showers and storms will be predominately overnight Wednesday into Thursday with the rain lingering into Thursday morning and midday. Temperatures will plummet as the showers roll through with the cold front, dropping from the upper 50s Wednesday, into the 30s by Thursday afternoon. This could lead to a wintry mix later in the day on Thursday if there are still some areas of precipitation lingering. However, I do not expect to see any accumulation from any of the snow that falls. While that is the case, we may still have some snow flurries for Christmas day as temperatures will be very chilly. Highs on Friday will stay into the low 30s!