Foggy start for some as Winter begins today!

We are waking up in Winter this morning! The Winter Solstice was at 4:02am today but it sure doesn’t feel like it. Temperatures are much warmer than normal, waking up into the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds overhead have limited our cooling overnight, but where we are a bit cooler we are seeing some dense fog. Fog could mean a few extra minutes getting to work or school this morning so give yourself some extra time. Once the clouds and fog clear out later this morning we will begin to warm up. Temperatures this afternoon will make the upper 50s and we will see plenty of sunshine! Wind will be a bit breezy today, gusting at 15 to 25 mph from the southwest.
It will be quiet on Tuesday but by Wednesday afternoon and evening our next weather maker will roll in bringing some periods of heavy rain and storms. These showers and storms will be predominately overnight Wednesday into Thursday with the rain lingering into Thursday morning and midday. Temperatures will plummet as the showers roll through with the cold front, dropping from the upper 50s Wednesday, into the 30s by Thursday afternoon. This could lead to a wintry mix later in the day on Thursday if there are still some areas of precipitation lingering. However, I do not expect to see any accumulation from any of the snow that falls. While that is the case, we may still have some snow flurries for Christmas day as temperatures will be very chilly. Highs on Friday will stay into the low 30s!
