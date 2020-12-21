Decatur Parks & Recreation director reports revenue loss after campground changes

DECATUR , Ala. (WAFF) - Big changes to a North Alabama campsite are already causing a drop in revenue, but will that last?
Back in September the Decatur City Council voted unanimously overhaul policies at the Point Mallard Campsite,-forcing some long term renters out to make room for more short termers.
It appears that way now, but city leaders are holding their breath to see how short term rentals boost those numbers.
We’re told Section A is the most sought after part of the campground for long term renters.
hat’s because it’s in an area that is the last to flood, but the new change means people can’t park there for more than 14 days straight.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, some of those long term campers are moving to other sections.
And some are moving out entirely.
This time last year, occupancy was 90 percent. Now it’s at 70.
This also equates to over $20,000 less in revenue.
However, Park Manager Stephanie McClain says this opens up the access for more out of towners and city residents to enjoy.
She says the long term campers were taking up all the spots.
In addition to the long term camper changes, rates for daily and monthly site rentals also went up.
The campground’s daily rate increases from $33.60 to $42, weekly rates from $168 to $210 and monthly rates from $548.80 to $649. The fees include utilities.
Residents hope this will bring more improvements to the campground.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.